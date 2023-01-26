Members Trust Co Has $361,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 5,820,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,972,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

