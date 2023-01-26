Members Trust Co Has $297,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.75. 1,178,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.