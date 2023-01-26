Members Trust Co Has $239,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.25. 1,338,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

