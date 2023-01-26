Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 190 Average PT from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 183.75 ($2.27).

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th.

MRO opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.25 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Funmi Adegoke bought 11,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($18,313.33).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

