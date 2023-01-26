MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 189,708 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 963,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

