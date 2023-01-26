Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.20. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,787. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.21.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

See Also

