Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.20. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,787. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.21.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

