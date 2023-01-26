Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.20. 41,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,787. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.21.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
