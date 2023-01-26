McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.19 on Thursday, reaching $382.24. 215,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,507. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.89. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

