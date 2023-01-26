McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Down to $77.98

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.98, but opened at $73.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 256,600 shares traded.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

