Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 153.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

