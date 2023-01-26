Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MTCH stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

