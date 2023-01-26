Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.73. 1,368,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,941. The company has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

