Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 586.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $376.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,105. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

