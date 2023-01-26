Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,378,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.9% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Mastercard by 39.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $384.60 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.