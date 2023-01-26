Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,986 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $64.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.