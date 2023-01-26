Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.22 million and a PE ratio of 316.67. Marwyn Value Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 89.99 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.84.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

