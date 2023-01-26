Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Martinrea International traded as high as C$12.55 and last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 28677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Martinrea International

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Martinrea International

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.