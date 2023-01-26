Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $380.00 to $389.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.36.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $347.42 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.24. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.