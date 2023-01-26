Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Marten Transport Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.78%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
