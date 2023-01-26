Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 628,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 358.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 514,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,748,000 after buying an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.