Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Buys £4,971.54 in Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) insider Alyson Tracey Fadil purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.54 ($6,155.18).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.10. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £91.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Marks Electrical Group

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.