MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down to $34.69

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $31.81. MarineMax shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 172,617 shares traded.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $536.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

