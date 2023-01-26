MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94. MarineMax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.40 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 783,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $536.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.