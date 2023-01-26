Marine Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Marine Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPX opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Marine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Marine Products



Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

