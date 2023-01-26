Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $324,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $24,408,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

