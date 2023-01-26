Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

