Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) received a C$1.50 price target from analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.79.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.07. 230,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,096. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$423.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

