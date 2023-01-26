Maple (MPL) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Maple has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $523,348.01 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00026924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00405825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.48 or 0.28485948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00588924 BTC.

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.