Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Lessened by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,507 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 1,470,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.