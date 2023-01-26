MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 6.2% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16. 1,785,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,553,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in MannKind by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

