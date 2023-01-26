Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $377,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 87,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 33,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,903. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

