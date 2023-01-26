Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

