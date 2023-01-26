Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 967 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for about 8.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in onsemi by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 903,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

ON stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $72.39. 1,259,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,540. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

