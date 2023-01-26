Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.71. 410,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.