Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 178,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,080. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.