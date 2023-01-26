Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 26,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,741. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

