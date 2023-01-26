Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 126.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.57. 25,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,315. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.95. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.