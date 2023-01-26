Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,076. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $156.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

