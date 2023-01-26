Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $69.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $83.68.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.