Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.30. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

