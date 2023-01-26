Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $1.23 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

