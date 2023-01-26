Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.