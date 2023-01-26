Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Up 2,165.9% in January

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 2,165.9% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lucira Health Price Performance
Shares of LHDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 632,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,454,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
