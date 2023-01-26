Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.30. Lucid Group shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,197,741 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

