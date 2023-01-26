Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 3.2%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Logansport Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

