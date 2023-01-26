Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$26.60-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0-66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.75 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $471.50.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.16 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.