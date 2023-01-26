LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Trading Down 1.4%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 17,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LiveVox by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.