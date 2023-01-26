Lipe & Dalton Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 3.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

