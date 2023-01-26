Lipe & Dalton Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

SWK stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 252,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

