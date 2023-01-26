Lipe & Dalton Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

