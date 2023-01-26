Lipe & Dalton Buys Shares of 800 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 85,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

